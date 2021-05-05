Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Call our "Veterans In Focus" hotline at 361-654-1620 to submit any news tips that are related to the United States Military or United States Veterans.
Where should I call for help?
Where can I find specifics about my V.A. benefits?
How do I get a copy of a DD-214?
What is acceptable proof of service?
How do I check the status of a pending claim?
Who can help me with a handicap ramp?
How can I join the Veteran Connection of the Coastal Bend group?