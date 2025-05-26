Aransas Pass VFW honors fallen heroes at Annual Memorial Day ceremony

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2932 hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, paying tribute to service members from Aransas Pass who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event included a flag-raising by the VFW Honor Guard and Scouts of America Troop 2932, a wreath-laying by Aransas Pass Mayor Jason Knight and Police Chief David Perkins, and a reading of the names of local fallen soldiers etched on the park’s memorial monument.

“This is for the men and women that have died, from World War II till now,” said Mingo Pulido, commander of VFW Post 2932 and a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam. “The ones that have fallen are the ones that need to be remembered.”

Pulido emphasized that Memorial Day is not just a single day of remembrance but a continual honor.

“Every day we should honor our brothers and sisters that have passed,” he said. “You might not know them, but when you see their names etched on the stone, you need to reflect and give thanks.”

Mayor Jason Knight echoed the sentiment, calling the day a reminder of the freedoms secured by service members’ sacrifices.

“Today means everything to me because it’s the day to remember the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Knight said. “No matter how many Memorial Days you could have, it’ll never be enough to repay their service.”

The ceremony drew veterans, first responders, and community members, reinforcing the city’s support for its military families.

“The togetherness of the city coming to support us—it’s a great, great feeling,” Pulido said.

Veterans Memorial Park, home to the monument honoring Aransas Pass’s fallen soldiers, has hosted the event for years. Pulido said the VFW remains committed to ensuring their legacy endures.

“Don’t forget the fallen,” he said. “They left here young—and they didn’t come back.”

