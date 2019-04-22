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News Team
News Team
Clara Benitez-Cortez
is KRIS 6 News Evening Anchor and Reporter. She is excited to be back in South Texas, after reporting in her hometown of San Diego, California.
Stefanie Lauber
Stefanie is an award-winning Certified Broadcast Meteorologist and Chief Meteorologist at KRIS 6 News. Stef joined the KRIS 6 Weather Team in January 2021.
Larissa Liska
Have a unique, inspiring sports story? Email Larissa at larissa.liska@kristv.com.
Stephanie Molina
is the neighborhood reporter for West Nueces County and Kleberg County.
Steven Jones
Steven Jones joined the KRIS 6 weather team as the morning meteorologist in October 2025 after coming from San Angelo, TX where he served as the weekend meteorologist.
Drew Bishop
is the Neighborhood News reporter for Padre Island.
Jacob Daniels
is the Neighborhood News reporter for Corpus Christi's Southside, Flour Bluff, and Port Aransas.
Raegan Garvin
is a proud Texan at heart, who loves connecting with people and sharing the stories that matter most to their communities.
Christopher Malave
joins the KRIS 6 Weather Team as a Weather/Climate Multimedia Journalist and Meteorologist.
Diamond Dickson
Diamond Dickson was born in Houston, TX and comes from our sister station in Bryan/Waco/College Station where she served as a morning anchor, MMJ and producer. She joins KRIS 6 as a Meteorologist.
Jeydah Jenkins
Email: jeydah.jenkins@kristv.com
Jordan Benavides
Jordan Benavides joined the KRIS 6 team in June 2026 as a Multimedia Journalist focused on Kleberg, Brooks and Kenedy counties.
Jada Strayer
joined KRIS 6 News in March of 2026. She is a neighborhood news reporter for Corpus Christi's Southside, Padre Island and Flour Bluff.
Matthew Roberts
is from Zapata, Texas, and is a graduate of Texas A and M University at Kingsville. He started as a Producer for KRIS 6 in March of 2026.
Elections 2026