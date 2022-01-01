Coastal Bend native Larissa Liska is returning home after spending time in Amarillo, San Antonio, and Georgia and Michigan.

Raised in Three Rivers, the George West High School alum grew up with a sports-loving family.

Larissa graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2015 with a degree in journalism and a minor in English. She played club racquetball and was a three-time National Intercollegiate Championship qualifier.

Throughout her journey, Larissa has shared stories from Olympic sprinters like Ghanian Benjamin Azamati, and captured highlights from SEC showdowns. Her favorite game was Alabama versus LSU in 2019 when Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a 46-41 victory.

In Larissa’s free time she enjoys road cycling, lifting weights, watching the Dallas Cowboys or San Antonio Spurs, and hanging out at the beach or pool.

Have a unique, inspiring sports story for Larissa? You can email her at larissa.liska@kristv.com or follow her social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.