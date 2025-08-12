Buccaneers reload roster around Miller's dominant defense

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — he Miller Buccaneers have many new faces on the roster, but they've got the same head coach Justen Evans steering the ship on the sidelines. All with the same goal to win the UIL District 14-5A DII Championship again.

"It's been exciting. You know, it's been a great spring," Evans said. "These kids have worked extremely hard, and then their going into the summer their level of dedication. I tell you for the first time we were able to install on both sides of the ball in June."

Larissa Liska

If there's one thing certain about Miller, when the Bucs set sail they don't rebuild. They reload.

"You know it was really special. We've been working all summer long," said Miller outside linebacker Espn Cole. "You know just the communication we're really on point. Our D-line up front really scary. We're going to have a great box this year."

One of the top returners on the defensive line is sophomore Deion Jones. Last year he was the district newcomer of the year with 58 tackles.

"I love our consistency. We work as a team a lot," Jones said. "I feel like one thing we lacked a lot playing the big teams in the playoffs was just being a team. This year we're way more locked in."

Larissa Liska

The Buccaneers offense features a friendly quarterback battle between five guys. They'll be surrounded by experience. Miller returns 3 of 5 starters on the line and the receivers have depth and talent.

"Quarterbacks that can make plays with their feet, throw the ball and all of that stuff," Evans said. "We're excited for that, but being so young they'll have to grow as the year grows."

Larissa Liska

That development will happen alongside Miller's new running back corps.

"Daryl Donaldson and Jordan Davis they're battling it out right now," Evans said. "

Miller and Veterans Memorial face off for our Game Night South Texas showdown on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7:05 p.m. live on KRIS 6.