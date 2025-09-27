CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

Humidity still dropping

Average temps will feel more comfortable

Believe it or not, humidity is still improving. Drier air is still moving into our area, keeping humidity in a more comfortable range. This trend continues well into next week so enjoy! Get outside and enjoy temperatures that are typical for this time of year. We'll be waking up to morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs near 90ºF.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Comfortably warm and sunny conditions across the Coastal Bend

Unfortunately, this means there is no meaningful rainfall in the forecast through the second week of October at the earliest. While September brought more rain than previous times of the year, we fell short of the goal. We face a substantial rainfall deficit nearing eight inches, which accounts for 25% of our yearly rainfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: A few clouds, pleasant!

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Saturday: Sunny and warm

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: A few clouds, pleasant!

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Have an awesome weekend!