WEEKEND FORECAST: Comfortably warm and sunny conditions across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Humidity still dropping
- Average temps will feel more comfortable
Believe it or not, humidity is still improving. Drier air is still moving into our area, keeping humidity in a more comfortable range. This trend continues well into next week so enjoy! Get outside and enjoy temperatures that are typical for this time of year. We'll be waking up to morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs near 90ºF.
Unfortunately, this means there is no meaningful rainfall in the forecast through the second week of October at the earliest. While September brought more rain than previous times of the year, we fell short of the goal. We face a substantial rainfall deficit nearing eight inches, which accounts for 25% of our yearly rainfall.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Friday night: A few clouds, pleasant!
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Saturday: Sunny and warm
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: A few clouds, pleasant!
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Have an awesome weekend!