Strong South Texas winds can damage flags we proudly display. That's why KRIS 6 News and our community partners created "Flag For A Flag."

It's a program where you can trade in your worn, torn, or faded American flag and get a new 3'x5' flag for free!

Just bring your old flag to any of the locations below June 10-13, 2022 during their business hours. We will make sure your flag is retired with honor, and give you a new flag just in time for Flag Day on June 14.

KRIS 6 News would like to thank Bel Furniture, Mike Shaw Kia, Mike Shaw Toyota, NEC Coop Energy, and Nueces County for making "Flag For A Flag" possible.