Flag exchange provides 1,546 new flags to community members

Our annual Flag for a Flag exchange event last Friday resulted in 1,546 new American flags being distributed to community members who turned in their worn and tattered flags.

The event collected a total of 1,989 old flags, as some participants brought in multiple flags for proper retirement.

All collected flags will be retired with honor during a special ceremony at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. The date for this ceremony will be announced when available.

