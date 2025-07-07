Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
6 Investigates
Facing Danger
Texas News
National News
World News
KRIS 6 Weather
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Radar and Forecast Information
Weather Cameras
Sports
High School Sports
KRIS 6 Sports
Game Night South Texas
Hooks
Islanders
Javelinas
FNF on Facebook
Troubleshooters
Kitchen Cops
Veterans in Focus
Consumer Prices
Coastal Bend Weekend
Buc Days
Coastal Bend History
Entertainment
On KDF
On KRIS
Community
Veterans in Focus
Breaking Barriers
KRIS 6 Angels
AAPI
Home Pros
Flag for a Flag
Coastal Bend Health
About Us
News Team
Advertise with KRIS Communications
On KRIS
On KDF
The CW South Texas
Jobs
Telemundo Corpus Christi
KRIS 6 Apps
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
KRIS6News
kris6news
KRIS6News
1
WX Alerts
1
Closings/Delays
In Your Neighborhood
Texas Hill Country Flooding
6 Investigates
Coastal Bend History
Advertise with us
More +
Quick Links +
In Your Neighborhood
Texas Hill Country Flooding
6 Investigates
Coastal Bend History
Advertise with us
Texas Hill Country Flooding
National News
WATCH: Kerr Co. officials July 7 update on flooding aftermath
Veronica Flores-Herrera
Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend Unites for Kerr County flood relief
Michelle Hofmann
Corpus Christi
La Mafia asked for prayers for the Texas Hill Country flooding victims
Veronica Flores-Herrera
Sports
Cowboys, Texans partner with NFL to donate $1.5 million to Texas flood victims
Scripps News Group
National News
Camp Mystic confirms 27 campers and counselors lost in devastating Texas floods
Scripps News Group
National News
Coast Guard swimmer called a hero for helping rescue over 160 people in Texas
Taylor O'Bier
National News
Texas flood disaster: Children still among missing as death toll surpasses 90
Scripps News Group
National News
Will Texas flood catastrophe drive federal reforms in emergency preparedness?
Joe St. George
Connecting the Coast