VIDEO: Kerr Co. officials July 8 update on flooding aftermath, sightseers causing issues for first responders

KERR COUNTY, Tx — Kerr County Officials held a news conference on Tuesday morning to discuss the latest on the search and rescue efforts on July 8, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Here are some of the highlights of that news conference:

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha

As of 8 a.m., 101 first responders are working along the Guadalupe River

87 bodies recovered in Kerr County, including the bodies of 30 children

Identification is pending for 19 adults and 7 children, 1 additional person still unidentified

Some of the victims' bodies have been released to their families

5 Camp Mystic campers and 1 camp counselor are still unaccounted for

Private boats are being asked to stay off the river so that crews can continue searching for victims

They are working on a timeline on what took place after the flash flood alert was issued

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr.

The City of Kerrville is greatful for the generosity of the world.

The City of Kerrville is working on a new system to accept donations. Once those plans are complete, the city will post those plans on the city of Kerrville's Facebook page

Financial donations can still be made on the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's website www.communityfoundation.net.

"Please pray for those who mourn, for those who wait, and for those who help."

Lt. Col. Ben Baker, Texas Game Wardens



Since early Friday morning, more than 300 Game Wardens have responded to the area and served the residents of Kerr County

Game wardens have searched 26 river miles since Friday

Conducted 444 rescues

30 recoveries

Provided 2 helicopters with hoist teams

12 drone teams

10 K9 units

9 swift water crews

15 air boats

16 UTVs

169 four-wheel drive vehicles

Game wardens will remain in Kerr County

Described how specialized teams are going through the debris layer by layer to make their recoveries

They have a crisis management team to offer support to game wardens in the field

Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department

There's been substantial damage to several roads. Some roads have been closed for safety.

The public is being asked to avoid the area. Sightseers are clogging up roadways, making it harder for first responders to get to where they need to

The last live rescue was made on Friday



The news conference was open to questions and that's when things got heated. One reporter asked several times if the Kerr County's emergency manager officer was awake when the flash flood warning was issued and whether they sent an emergency alert. Another reporter asked who in the Kerr County emergency office was monitoring weather alerts from the National Weather Service and who was responsible for ordering a mandatory evacuation.

Lt. Col. Ben Baker came forward and said those questions would not be answered and the 10 am news conference would only focus on the latest on their recovery efforts.

The team announced the next press conference would be held Tuesday, July 8 at 5 p.m.

For a look at Tuesday's 10 a.m. news conference: