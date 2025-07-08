A Kerrville restaurant has put its regular business on hold to focus on helping community members affected by recent events.

Local Kerrville restaurant presses pause on serving customers, serves community instead

Grape Juice Restaurant has transformed into a donation station, providing food and essential items to those in need after the small town was turned upside down.

"We've done catering gigs in the past, but it's nothing on this scale," owner Daric Easton said while organizing donations.

The restaurant initially focused on making sandwiches for affected residents.

"It's what we do. It's not too far from what we do, just the context is different," said Easton.

As needs grew, the restaurant expanded its efforts. Easton said staff were prepared to open satellite kitchens around the area to distribute even larger meals. They've already provided 7,000 meals to community members.

"A lot of these people are working paycheck to paycheck to begin with, and I think when you exist like that, you understand what it's like to not have a lot or lose everything," Easton said.

While immediate relief is crucial, Easton emphasized the importance of sustained support.

"Next week, something else may happen and eyes and ears will be elsewhere. We're here. This doesn't just go away by scrolling up. We're going to be here for a long time, so as much as we can get while we have eyes and ears, we are accepting," Easton said.

The community response has been overwhelming, with donations coming from near and far. Houston Texans player JJ Watt donated $100,000 to support the cause.

"It's unimaginable, it's unfathomable," Easton remarked about the generous contributions.

People from Corpus Christi are also coordinating with Grape Juice to ensure donations reach those who need them most.

"It's going to get placed somewhere because no matter what, it's needed eventually," a volunteer said.

Marlyen Wasson and her neighbor Cindy from Corpus Christi added: "The help that they're going to need will be for months and on. I know we don't have millions to donate but we think that whatever we can donate will help a lot."

Looking toward long-term recovery, Grape Juice is assembling kits with cooking supplies to help victims rebuild their lives.

"I understand what it's like to feel like you have to ask for a handout, and we want to provide resources for people to cook for themselves. That's cookware, propane gas stoves, electric stoves, utensils, seasonings, cooking oil," Easton said.

The restaurant encourages those interested in donating to follow their Facebook page for updates on needed items and drop-off times.

Grape Juice Restaurant hasn't set a timeline for reopening to the public, focusing instead on continuing their community support efforts for as long as needed.

