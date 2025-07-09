VIDEO: Kerr Co. officials' July 9 update on flooding aftermath, request to search debris piles on properties

KERR COUNTY, Tx — KERR COUNTY, Tx — Kerr County Officials held a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the latest on the search and rescue efforts on July 9, 2025 at 10 a.m.
Here are some of the highlights of that news conference:
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha
- As of 8 a.m. July 9, 95 bodies have been found in Kerr County
- 59 bodies of adults, 14 of which are unidentified
- 36 bodies of children, 13 of which are still unidentified
- The search continues for 5 campers and 1 counselor from Camp Mystic
- 161 people are missing in Kerr County
- Kerr County residents have been asked not to move debris until directed by law enforcement
- A burn ban has been issued in Kerr County until further notice
- Cell service is spotty in various parts of the county
- Kerr Co. Sheriff's Office has about 2,100 first responders assisting in search and recovery efforts.
- Kerr Co. Sheriff's Office Patrol Division is responding to calls
- Kerr Co. Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is helping identify bodies at the funeral home
- Special Operations Division is searching through heavy debris with heavy equipment
- The Communications Division is working with DPS
Capt. Jason Waldrip, Kerr County Sheriff's Office
- Kerr County has coordinated a team with a local construction company, TXDPS, fire departments from across Kerr County, a fire department from Acuna, Mexico
- The team searching through heavy debris bottle-necked along the Guadalupe River
- Team using large excavators in search
- Public was asked to avoid areas where there are large excavators
- They are looking for areas along the Guadalupe River where they can take apart large pieces of debris in hopes of finding those who are missing
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department
- KPD is asking the public if their loved one was reported missing and has been found, they need to let law enforcement know in order to keep an accurate count of those who are missing
- KPD asked residents if they have large piles of debris on their property to call KPD or Kerr County Sheriff's Office so they can inspect it
- Sightseers showing up along the Guadalupe River are making it hard for first responders who are working
VIDEO: Kerr Co. officials July 9 10 am update on flooding aftermath