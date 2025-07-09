VIDEO: Kerr Co. officials' July 9 update on flooding aftermath, request to search debris piles on properties

KERR COUNTY, Tx — KERR COUNTY, Tx — Kerr County Officials held a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the latest on the search and rescue efforts on July 9, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Here are some of the highlights of that news conference:

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha

As of 8 a.m. July 9, 95 bodies have been found in Kerr County

59 bodies of adults, 14 of which are unidentified

36 bodies of children, 13 of which are still unidentified

The search continues for 5 campers and 1 counselor from Camp Mystic

161 people are missing in Kerr County

Kerr County residents have been asked not to move debris until directed by law enforcement

A burn ban has been issued in Kerr County until further notice

Cell service is spotty in various parts of the county

Kerr Co. Sheriff's Office has about 2,100 first responders assisting in search and recovery efforts.

Kerr Co. Sheriff's Office Patrol Division is responding to calls

Kerr Co. Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is helping identify bodies at the funeral home

Special Operations Division is searching through heavy debris with heavy equipment

The Communications Division is working with DPS



Capt. Jason Waldrip, Kerr County Sheriff's Office

Kerr County has coordinated a team with a local construction company, TXDPS, fire departments from across Kerr County, a fire department from Acuna, Mexico

The team searching through heavy debris bottle-necked along the Guadalupe River

Team using large excavators in search

Public was asked to avoid areas where there are large excavators

They are looking for areas along the Guadalupe River where they can take apart large pieces of debris in hopes of finding those who are missing



Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department

KPD is asking the public if their loved one was reported missing and has been found, they need to let law enforcement know in order to keep an accurate count of those who are missing

KPD asked residents if they have large piles of debris on their property to call KPD or Kerr County Sheriff's Office so they can inspect it

Sightseers showing up along the Guadalupe River are making it hard for first responders who are working