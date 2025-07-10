Tuloso-Midway ISD hosting donation drop off for Central Texas flood victims

As reports of flash flooding swept through the Hill Country, one Coastal Bend business owner decided it was time to act.

Candi Cantu, co-owner of Prime Time Party Rentals in Calallen, said she and her husband felt compelled to help families affected by the disaster.

“I said we got to do something,” Cantu recalled. “Let’s load up the trailer and the truck and get some donations and help those families out there.”

Not knowing what to expect, Cantu posted a call for help on social media — and was met with overwhelming support.

Within hours, her trailer was full of donated items.“One post and my trailer is already full,” she said.

TMISD holding donation event for Central Texas flood victims

The outpouring of support caught the attention of staff at Tuloso-Midway Independent School District.

Stacie Figueroa, a coordinator at TM’s Warpath Academy, said the school community felt moved to step in.

“Tuloso-Midway, like other schools, groups and organizations always come together when anything is in need from anyone, anywhere,” Figueroa said. “So I reached out to Ms. Cantu and asked what we can do to help.”

Tuloso-Midway High School, located at 2653 Mckinzie Road, is now hosting a donation drop-off event this Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m at their football stadium parking lot.

They’re collecting essential supplies including Gatorade, hygiene products, baby wipes, bug spray, and cleaning items.

Cantu says their goal is to fill up two more box trucks to transport goods to the areas in need just outside of Kerrville.

“We’re going to go to Comfort, Texas,” she said. “I’ve been in communication with another Catholic church out there that is willing to house all the donations and then they’ll distribute them to the Salvation Army and fire department.

