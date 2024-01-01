Tyrese Boone was born in Beaumont, Texas. He graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor’s Degree 2022 in digital and print journalism.

Tyrese started his career in 2017 where he interned with companies such as Lifetime Fitness, Stack Sports, TMZ Sports and the IFL doing sports media assignments.

He started his first job as a public safety/government reporter for the Victoria Advocate from June to November 2023.

Tyrese has a podcast called “SPIRE PODCAST where he interviews an assortment of athletes and important figures in the sports industry.