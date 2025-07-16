Tuloso-Midway ISD welcomes students back for a new school year

It was an exciting morning for students, parents, and staff at Tuloso-Midway ISD as the district kicked off the first day of school this week.

Among the youngest learners stepping into the classroom for the first time was pre-kindergartener Ruthless, accompanied by her proud mom, Danette McRae.

“Well, my daughter Ruthless, she’s going to Pre-K,” McRae said with a smile.

Like many parents in the district, McRae says both of them have been looking forward to this day for months.

“I’m excited because she’s going to meet new friends and she’s going to be like, ‘Mommy, this, this, and that,’ and I can’t wait to hear about her day,” she said.

Tuloso-Midway ISD begins their 2025-2026 school yea

Tuloso-Midway ISD stands apart from many other school districts in the Coastal Bend thanks to its unique year-round calendar.

Students attend classes continuously with a one-week break every six weeks, giving families more flexibility and opportunities throughout the year.

“It gives our parents an opportunity to do many things throughout the year in their personal lives—to give students a broader scope of life and experience things,” said David Crabtree, principal at Tuloso-Midway Primary.

Superintendent Steve VanMatre says the district is also rolling out several new initiatives this year, tailored to meet students where they are and help them grow.

“On our primary campus, we’re rolling out a brand-new reading program. At the intermediate campus, we have our world-renowned—at least I like to say that—dual language initiative,” VanMatre said.

VanMatre says he hopes the excitement from the first day of school continues all the way through to the last. “This is our time,” he said.

As the school year begins, district leaders say they’re committed to keeping classrooms safe, supporting students, and keeping families informed.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.