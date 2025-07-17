Coastal Bend businesses step up to deliver flood relief to Central Texas

Two local businesses from the Coastal Bend are going the extra mile—literally—to support Central Texas communities impacted by recent flooding.

Dawn and Clint Cunningham, co-owners of Triple C Feed in Robstown, and Candi Cantu, co-owner of Prime Time Party Rentals in Calallen, each launched their separate donation drives earlier this month after seeing the devastation unfold.

“It was phenomenal seeing all the donations from the community "said Dawn Cunningham. “We filled the whole trailer."

After sharing their efforts on social media, the response was immediate and overwhelming.

Northwest business owners drop off donations in Hill Country

Within just 30 minutes of opening their doors, Prime Time Party Rentals had half a U-Haul filled with supplies.

“We loaded up the other trailers and the truck, so we were packed,” said Cantu.

Over the weekend, the groups made the journey north to deliver the donations.

The Cunningham's headed to Leander, where they learned that local resources had already been depleted.

“They distributed everything they had received,” said Clint Cunningham. “My wife got in touch with someone who said they could really use another trailer full of goods.”

Meanwhile, Prime Time Party Rentals brought a Penske truckload of donations to Comfort, where Cantu said the community welcomed them “with open arms.”

“So many people were pulling in to donate, and also people pulling in to take donations,” she said.

Both businesses returned to the Coastal Bend feeling fulfilled—and ready to answer the call again if needed.

“That’s what Texans do,” said Clint Cunningham. “We jump in there and help out when needed.”

The business owners say they’ll continue collecting and delivering donations if the need continues to grow.

