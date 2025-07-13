Annaville Fire Department hosts first Junior Firefighter Camp

Over the weekend, nearly 50 kids got a firsthand look at what it takes to become a firefighter, thanks to a new program hosted by the Annaville Fire Department.

The department held its first-ever Junior Firefighter Camp at Fire Station 72 near Robstown.

The two-day summer camp, designed for kids between the ages of 10 and 18, gave participants hands-on experience in the basics of firefighting.

Campers took part in various training exercises, including CPR instruction, vehicle extrication (cutting open cars), and even the adrenaline-pumping task of breaking down doors. One of the most exciting activities? Using a real firehose.

“It’s been pretty great,” said Eduardo Quiroz, one of the camp participants. “My favorite part of the camp was whenever we got to use the hose—the big hoses. It was pretty fun. I knocked down a couple of cones.”

The camp wrapped up Sunday at noon, but many of the young participants said they’re already looking forward to returning next year.

