Free Healthcare services offered during Operation Health and Wellness in Nueces County

Healthcare needs are growing across Nueces County, according to local health experts—and now, residents and their pets have access to much-needed care at no cost.

Operation Health and Wellness, a week-long initiative supported by Nueces County, is underway to bridge gaps in medical services for both people and animals.

Dr. Eric Baggerman, a pediatrician with Amistad Health, said the need is widespread.

“There’s not a spot in Corpus Christi or the surrounding area or these counties that doesn’t have individuals in need not getting the healthcare that they need,” Baggerman said.

Free Healthcare services during Operation Health and Wellness in Nueces County

The initiative brings free walk-in services to three locations: Mission of Mercy, West Oso Junior High, and the Calderon Nueces County Center. No insurance is required, and anyone can walk in for services ranging from medical and dental to vision care.

“We get people in, evaluating them, treating them, and then for long-term care, making sure that they have access—whether it’s healthcare or other resources,” Baggerman added.Mission of Mercy’s Executive Director, Sherry Bowers, emphasized the value the organization brings during this outreach.

“We provide free medical care, vision care, dental care to our patients at no cost,” Bowers said.On Friday, the program expands further to include services like animal vaccinations, micro-chipping, school physicals, and health screenings from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last year, Operation Health and Wellness served thousands of residents and pets. Organizers hope even more people will take advantage of the free care this time around.

“It’s a start for badly needed healthcare,” said Dr. Elizabeth Loila, associate professor at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi.

Here are the locations, times and healthcare offered this week:



Corpus Christi,TX

Mission of Mercy ~ 2421 Avers Street Optometry

Includes Eye Exams; Reading Glasses Available On-site Vouchers available for single vision & bifocals while supplies last. Dental Services- Exams, cleanings, and extractions

West Oso Jr. High School ~ 5202 Bear Lane

General Medical; Immunization/ Vaccines; Diabetes Screening; Behavioral Health; Back-to-School Physicals; Women's Exams Pharmacy on-site



Robstown, TX

Calderon Nueces County Center ~ 710 E Main Ave

General Medical; Immunization/ Vaccines; Diabetes Screening; Behavioral Health; Back-to-School Physicals; Women's Exams Pharmacy on-site

The locations will be open July 21-26. The locations will be open Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm. The last day will be Saturday from 9am-3pm.

Operation Health and Wellness: Animal Care Services Times & Locations:

July 21-23, 8:30 am- 4:00 pm

West Oso Jr. High - 5202 Bear Lane

Robstown, TX

July 24-26, 8:30 am- 4:00 pm

Calderon Nueces County Center - 710 E Main Ave

Services Available: Microchips, Rabies Vaccine, Distemper, DAPPv (dogs), HCP (cats)

