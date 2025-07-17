Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Governor Abbott holds briefing on Texas' response to severe flooding in San Angelo

Governor Abbott held a press conference on Texas' continued response to recent severe flooding that have impacted communities across the state.
AUSTIN, TX — Governor Greg Abbott held a briefing on the state's response to severe flooding in San Angelo.

The governor was joined by Senator Charles Perry, Representative Drew Darby, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Tom Green County Judge Lane Carter, San Angelo Mayor Tom Thompson, San Angelo Fire Department Chief Patrick Brody, and other state and local officials.

Governor Abbott continues to update the public on severe flooding that has happened in Texas throughout the month of July.

