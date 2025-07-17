VIDEO: Governor Abbott holds briefing on Texas' response to severe flooding in San Angelo

AUSTIN, TX — Governor Greg Abbott held a briefing on the state's response to severe flooding in San Angelo.

The governor was joined by Senator Charles Perry, Representative Drew Darby, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Tom Green County Judge Lane Carter, San Angelo Mayor Tom Thompson, San Angelo Fire Department Chief Patrick Brody, and other state and local officials.

Governor Abbott continues to update the public on severe flooding that has happened in Texas throughout the month of July.