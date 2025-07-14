Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Freddy's Frozen Custard restaurants in Texas launch fundraiser to help flood victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Texas are stepping up to help those impacted by flooding in portions of Texas over the July Fourth weekend.

The restaurant chain is partnering with Convoy of Hope, a humanitarian nonprofit that serves impoverished communities.

From July 14 through July 31, Freddy's guests at Texas locations will have the option to round up to the nearest dollar in the restaurant or at the drive-thru window.

All proceeds from rounding up will go to the Crisis Relief Fund, a fundraiser that provides immediate relief to those impacted by the Texas flooding.

If neighbors wish to donate or learn more about Convoy of Hope and their disaster relief efforts, they can visit this link here.

