Corpus Christi Athletic Club serves up support to Kerrville flooding victims

CCAC will host a Pickleball for a Purpose fundraiser to help those impacted by Texas flooding.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Athletic Club is one of many organizations in the Coastal Bend that is stepping up to help victims of the deadly Texas flooding over the July 4th weekend.

CCAC will host a Pickleball for a Purpose fundraiser on Wednesday, July 16, with 100% of proceeds going to the donor's choice of three organizations:

Mercys Chefs is a nonprofit that provides hot meals to victims impacted by the floods, along with first responders and volunteers who are helping with disaster relief efforts.

Texas Search and Rescue is a professionally trained volunteer-first responder organization that deploys throughout Texas.

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund supports urgent relief and long-term rebuilding after Texas flooding.

A minimum donation of $10 gets you in the game, and all funds raised will be matched by CCAC. Everyone can participate, even if you're not a member.

The Wednesday sessions will be 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

