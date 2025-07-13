Smokin' kindness: Corpus Christi bars fire up aid for Kerrville.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a parking lot off South Staples Street, the unmistakable scent of slow-cooked pulled pork drifted through the air Saturday as smoke curled up from Pete Trevino's massive bargecue pit, fondly named Big Bertha.

But, this wasn't another cookout.

With five local bars working together, including the host site, Politics Bar, the effort was focused squarely on helping flood victims hundreds of miles away in Kerr County. Trevino and bar owners are raising money and supplies the South Texas way: with food, grit and community.

For $15, customers received a hefty pulled pork sandwich, chips, and a drink. At one point, cars were lined up around the lot, eager to grab what they could.

"This could be us, all it takes is one hurricane, said Politics owner, Raul Melendez, we need to take care of each other."

Politics, known for its loyal crowd and community ties, had already sent truckloads of bottled water to the affected area by the time the BBQ fundraiser kicked off.

While Kerr County begins the long road to recovery, the crew in Corpus Christi plans to keep feeding the effort with all proceeds from the sales going directly toward flood victims,

The team hopes to continue the fundraiser through the weekend. For now, the line in parking lot keeps growing, the pit stays hot, and a sense of purpose is as thick as the smoke in the air.

