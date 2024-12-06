Suzanne Stevens is the Senior Reporter for KRIS 6 News. She holds a B.A. in Mass Communications from Brigham Young University. Suzanne’s career began at KNTV in Salt Lake City, where she worked as a writer/producer. She quickly transitioned into anchoring, first in Idaho Falls and then at a UPN affiliate in West Palm Beach. After a year, she became the main anchor for WPBF (ABC) in West Palm Beach, where she spent seven years.

Suzanne later joined CBS-owned WFOR in Miami, where she reported on a range of topics, including high crime, missing children, and politics. She also contributed to Here’s to Your Health, a show on Lifetime hosted by former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona.

Most recently, Suzanne led the digital department for a company that owned 10 newspapers, where she spearheaded innovation in news delivery.

A seasoned journalist, Suzanne is passionate about storytelling and committed to delivering news that matters to her community. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys hiking, spending time with her dog, and hunting for hidden gems while thrift shopping.