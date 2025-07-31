Desalination delay draws state response: ‘repurposing funds not feasible’

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Council voted Tuesday to delay further funding for the Inner Harbor desalination project — and within 24 hours, a state senator made it clear the funds in question likely can’t be used for anything else.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Mayor Paulette Guajardo, state Sen. Juan Hinojosa wrote, “Repurposing SWIFT funds awarded to the Inner Harbor project is not feasible and is discouraged.”

His letter came in response to one sent Tuesday by Councilmember Carolyn Vaughn, co-signed by Eric Cantu, Sylvia Campos, and Gil Hernandez. That letter, addressed to the Texas Water Development Board, asked whether funds from the state’s water infrastructure program could be redirected toward alternative water supply options. It also sought clarity on loan repayment terms and the availability of additional grant funding.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Cantu introduced a motion to pause the project for 30 days, which the council approved. The delay gives the state time to formally respond — though Hinojosa’s message already signals firm resistance to any change in direction.

Hernandez, one of the four signatories, said the city must weigh the long-term cost. “I’d rather walk away from $27 million than spend $1.2 billion,” he said. “This is a generational decision. You put a billion dollars on the backs of residents… they’ll be paying it off for 30 years.”

Mayor Paulette Guajardo opposed the pause. While she acknowledged her colleagues want clarity from the state, she warned the delay could come at a steep price.

“Put your pencils down — over 100 engineers have to stop working,” Guajardo said. “That’s going to cost the ratepayer five to ten million dollars.”

City Council is expected to revisit the matter at its Aug. 26 meeting, though Hinojosa’s response may narrow what options are left on the table.

*This story was originally reported on air by a journalist, but AI was used to assist in content generation.

