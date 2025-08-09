State board says redirecting Inner Harbor Desal funds unlikely, debt still due

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi taxpayers remain on the hook for at least $231 million — plus interest — for the proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant, even if it’s never built, according to a new letter from the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB).

The August 8 letter, addressed to Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn, outlines the city’s financial commitments under the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT). TWDB records show $235.2 million in bonds have already been issued for the project, with repayment scheduled through 2054.

The letter says the city must decide by September 5 whether to close on another $210 million in SWIFT funding this fall. If the city declines before TWDB begins pricing its bonds, penalties could be as high as $11.6 million to cover issuance costs.

The 2025 round of SWIFT funding would include a 14% interest rate subsidy. Additional subsidies for 2026 and 2027 will be determined later.

Redirecting Funds unlikely

TWDB confirmed that SWIFT funds can only be used for projects listed in the State Water Plan. For Corpus Christi, that currently means seawater desalination — and only the Inner Harbor site has the required permits.

Changing course would require submitting detailed alternative plans, securing inclusion in both the state and regional water plans, and winning TWDB Board approval — a waiver the agency said it has never granted.

Political divisions

The funding decision comes as at least three councilmembers Eric Cantu, Sylvia Campos, and Gil Hernandez have already pledged to vote no — regardless of the letter’s contents.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo continues to push the project forward, warning that Corpus Christi could face a Level 1 water emergency by December 2026 without new supply.

Supporters argue desalination is essential to fuel the city’s growth. Opponents cite soaring cost estimates — now exceeding $1.2 billion — and say other water strategies haven’t been fully explored.

Next steps

If the council rejects or delays the 2025 SWIFT financing, the city could ask TWDB to reallocate the $210M to the next two funding cycles or extend it to the 2028 cycle, but that would require Board approval before December 31.

Regardless of what happens next, one thing is clear: Corpus Christi still owes the $231 million already borrowed — whether or not a single pipe is laid.

