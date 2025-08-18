Corpus Christi moves forward with $169 million groundwater deal to secure water supply

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council has approved a draft agreement for a $169 million groundwater deal aimed at bolstering the city’s future water supply.

The proposed plan would draw water from the Evangeline Aquifer in San Patricio County. Initially, the project would deliver up to 12 million gallons per day, with the potential to double that amount to 24 million gallons in the future.

“There’s gotta be a strategy of multiple sources,” Councilman Gil Hernandez said. "With different ways to procure the water we need.”

The $169 million covers groundwater rights alone. Once infrastructure is included, the total project cost is estimated at just under $200 million. The project would be funded through revenue bonds.

Residents could see water bill increases ranging from $4.50 to $10.50 per month starting in 2027, depending on how the water is treated. Also, the water could be flowing within a year.

“There are also options if we were to apply for SWIFT loans, grants and other offsetting measures,” said Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxson.

The groundwater would be integrated into the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, blending with existing water sources from Lake Corpus Christi, Choke Canyon, Lake Texana and the Colorado River.

City test wells showed arsenic levels in the new groundwater source at 12 parts per billion (ppb)—slightly above the federal limit of 10 ppb. However, city officials say blending it with other sources will keep the overall supply within regulatory standards.

“This is water Sinton drinks every day,” Hernandez said. “No need for reverse osmosis or a desal plant.”

Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn emphasized the urgency of securing additional water.

“The important thing is we’re trying to find water before next year,” she said.

Councilman Eric Cantu also addressed critics who claim the city isn’t taking action on water issues.

“Don’t believe all the scare tactics out there,” Cantu said. “Because we’re getting water.”

Editor’s note: This story was first reported on air by a journalist, with help from AI for digital adaptation.

