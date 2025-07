CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide financial relief to those impacted by the devastating floods in central Texas.

They have created a Texas Flooding Relief Fund.

Every dollar donated will support organizations in Central Texas with relief efforts.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so through PayPal, Venmo, or with your debit card.

If you'd like to make a donation, click here.

Contributions to this campaign are tax deductible.