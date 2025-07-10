KERR COUNTY, Tx — Kerr County officials held a news conference on Thursday morning to discuss the latest on the search and recovery efforts on July 10, 2025 as of 8 a.m.

Here are some of the highlights of that news conference:

Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Dept.

96 confirmed deaths (60 adults, 36 children)

161 remain missing

Five campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic among the missing

There is more than 2,100 responders on the ground from state, local, and federal agencies working to reunite victims with families.

10 states have sent specially trained teams to Kerr County and teams from two more states are enroute

If family members have reported a loved one missing and they've returned safely, they should notify DPS at missing@dps.texas.gov or call 830-258-1111

The state of Texas, FEMA, the Small Business Administration, have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Kerrville, for those who have been affected by the storms. It's located at the First Baptist Church at 625 Washington Street in Kerrville. It's open from 8 am to 7 pm every day.

The Individual Assistance Program will provide financial support for medical and dental assistance, vehicle damage, housing, child care and replacing essential items, even for non residents who were impacted by the floods

For those needing assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov. Use the FEMA app or call 1-800-621-3362

VIDEO: Kerr Co. officials July 10 update on search and recovery efforts

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

This campaign is a Scripps News Group initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign are tax deductible.