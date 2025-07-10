Disaster brings unity: Alice group steps up to feed first responders after Kerrville flood

Dozens of volunteers from Alice traveled to Kerrville on Wednesday to prepare meals for first responders and community members affected by the recent flooding.

Mi Casa Home Health Agency partnered with members from the Church of the Overcomer in Alice to bring helping hands and words of encouragement to the flood-ravaged area, wearing shorts with the Bible verse ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.’

KRIS 6 KRIS 6

"We're going to prepare a meal for first responders and those that need it in the community. Over 300 people are going to be served," Pastor AB Jimenez said.

The group brought two trailers filled with supplies to cook meals for those working on search and rescue missions in the area.

"As soon as we started letting our community know, different people wanted to be a part of it," Jimenez said.

Community members in Kerrville are assigned to pick up the food and take it to rural areas where search and rescue missions continue.

South Texas Family Planning and Health from Corpus Christi has also been working on the frontlines. On Tuesday alone, they helped about 100 people.

KRIS 6

"We've seen chainsaw injuries, sprains, strains," Chief Clinical Officer Sally Perales said. "We're bandaging, providing antibiotics, steroids, and making sure they're safe to help them find their loved ones."

"It's amazing to see South Texas representing out here. A lot of people came to our aid when we had Harvey so it's wonderful to give back," Perales said.

KRIS 6

KRIS 6

The volunteers from Alice offered words of comfort to those affected by the disaster: "We don't lose hope and we don't lose faith. This is the time to lean on God and trust in him to give us comfort and peace. Our community from Alice and South Texas, we have you in our hearts and prayers for peace, comfort and strength as well.”

Mi Casa Home Health Agency and the rest of the volunteers plan to head back to Alice after their last meal is handed out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

