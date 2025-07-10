Texas flags lowered to half-staff to honor Central Texas flood victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered all Texas flags on state buildings and state property to fly at half-staff in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the Central Texas floods.

The flags will remain lowered until sunrise on Monday, July 14.

“In heartfelt remembrance of those whose lives were tragically lost in the recent floods, I ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff,” Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott is also encouraging all residents, businesses, and other entities to fly their flags at half-staff as a mark of respect and remembrance for the victims.

"On behalf of Texas, the First Lady and I offer our thoughts and prayers on behalf of families and survivors during their time of mourning and recovery," stated Abbott.

The gesture is one of several ways communities are honoring those affected by the devastating floods that swept through Central Texas.

