Coastal Bend Unites for Kerr County flood relief: You can join the effort

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of 6:59 a.m. Monday, officials have reported at least 82 people have died and dozens are missing after flooding struck central Texas on the Fourth of July. Of the fatalities reported, 68 people have been found dead in Kerr County alone. 28 of them were children. At least 41 people are still missing.

As state and local operations continue their search and rescue efforts, Coastal Bend residents and organizations are stepping up to assist victims of the deadly flooding in Kerr County, with donation drives and benefit events planned throughout the region.

Sinton FFA Launches Gift Card Drive

In Sinton, the high school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter is collecting gift card donations to aid flood victims. In a Facebook post, the group shared, “Having recently experienced natural disasters in our own community, we want to do what we can to help.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Sinton High School Agriculture Department, located at the back of the school, through Wednesday, July 9. Recommended gift cards include those for major retailers, including Walmart, H-E-B, Home Depot, or Lowes.

For more information, call (361) 364-6682.

Sinton FFA, Facebook

Corpus Christi Bars Host Fundraisers and Supply Drives

Politics Spirits and Games in Corpus Christi will host an emergency benefit on Saturday, July 12. For $15, supporters can purchase pulled pork and sausage plates while supplies last, with proceeds going toward flood relief efforts.

In addition to the fundraiser, Politics and Lucky’s Sports Bar are collecting donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, clothing, and toiletries.

Politics Spirits & Games

Alice Health Agency Organizes Supply Drive

In Alice, Mi Casa Home Health Agency and Hospice is organizing a supply drive for families impacted by the flood. Donations can be dropped off at their office, located at 701 North Texas Boulevard, on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Supplies will be delivered on Wednesday.

Mi Casa Home Health Agency & Hospice

Aloha Pacific Island Grill Donating Portion of Sales

From Monday, July 7, through Sunday, July 13, Aloha Pacific Island Grill in Corpus Christi will donate 3% of all sales to Kerr County flood relief through the Community Foundation.

The restaurant is located at 6702 South Staples Street.

Aloha Pacific Island Grill, Facebook

