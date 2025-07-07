WATCH: Texas Flooding July 7, 2025 10AM Update- Kerr Co. officials update on flooding aftermath

KERR COUNTY, Tx — Kerr County Officials held a news conference on Monday morning to discuss the latest on the search and rescue efforts on July 7, 2025 at 10 a.m.
- U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said on Sunday that the death told was at 82. That number is expected to go up
- There are continued power outages between the cities of Hunt and Ingram
- At least 40 downed power lines
- KPub has brought in additional crews to help restore power
- There's no estimated time for when power will be restored
- Volunteer Info- Kerr County does not need random volunteers. They need coordinated volunteers. Those who are interested in volunteering, contact the Salvation Army in Kerrville at 830-465-4797 or go to the facility in-person 855 Hays Street in Kerrville
- Want to make monetary donations? A Kerr County Relief Fund has been set up on the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's website. Go to www.communityfoundation.net.
Texas Flooding Latest- July 7, 2025 10am News Conference