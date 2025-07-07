WATCH: Texas Flooding July 7, 2025 10AM Update- Kerr Co. officials update on flooding aftermath

Prev Next KXAN

KERR COUNTY, Tx — Kerr County Officials held a news conference on Monday morning to discuss the latest on the search and rescue efforts on July 7, 2025 at 10 a.m. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz said on Sunday that the death told was at 82. That number is expected to go up

There are continued power outages between the cities of Hunt and Ingram

At least 40 downed power lines

KPub has brought in additional crews to help restore power

There's no estimated time for when power will be restored

Volunteer Info - Kerr County does not need random volunteers. They need coordinated volunteers. Those who are interested in volunteering, contact the Salvation Army in Kerrville at 830-465-4797 or go to the facility in-person 855 Hays Street in Kerrville

Want to make monetary donations? A Kerr County Relief Fund has been set up on the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's website. Go to www.communityfoundation.net. Texas Flooding Latest- July 7, 2025 10am News Conference

