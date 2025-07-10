Scripps News Group and Scripps Howard Fund raise over $48,000 for central Texas flood relief

Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund have raised more than $48,000 as of Thursday morning to provide critical relief to those affected by the devastating floods in central Texas, where the death toll has reached 96 people with 161 still missing.

The fundraising campaign comes as search and recovery efforts continue in Kerr County, where unprecedented flooding has claimed the lives of 60 adults and 36 children, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department during Thursday's briefing.

The catastrophic flooding began on Friday, July 4, when the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet within just 45 minutes, catching many residents and vacationers off guard during the holiday weekend. The rapid rise of water left little time for evacuation in many areas.

Among those still missing are five campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic, a summer camp in the area. More than 2,100 responders from state, local, and federal agencies are currently on the ground working to reunite victims with families. Teams from 10 states have already arrived to assist with specialized search efforts, with two additional states sending teams.

The state of Texas, FEMA, and the Small Business Administration have established a Disaster Recovery Center at First Baptist Church, located at 625 Washington Street in Kerrville. The center operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering assistance to flood victims.

Through an Individual Assistance Program, both residents and non-residents affected by the floods can receive financial support for medical and dental assistance, vehicle damage, housing, child care, and replacing essential items.

Those seeking assistance can visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA app, or call 1-800-621-3362.

Families who have reported loved ones missing are urged to notify the Department of Public Safety if those individuals have returned safely by emailing missing@dps.texas.gov or calling 830-258-1111.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

This campaign is a Scripps News Group initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign are tax deductible.

