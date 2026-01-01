Rachel Denny Clow brings two decades of journalism experience to her role as specialty producer, where she leads collaborative investigative reporting that drives real change in South Texas communities.

Starting her journalism career at 16, Clow spent 15 years honing her skills as a photojournalist, videographer, and reporter at the Corpus Christi Caller-Times before bringing her expertise to television news. Her work guiding investigative teams has yielded powerful reporting that has exposed corruption, saved lives, and earned statewide recognition.

Team Investigations and Impact:

As part of the investigative team, Clow has helped uncover critical issues affecting public safety and government accountability.

In 2025, the team's reporting on the Coastal Bend water crisis earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, and its investigation into the Corpus Christi Housing Authority earned a Silver Showcase Award for investigative reporting from the Headliners Foundation of Texas.

The team's 2024 reporting on systemic problems in Taft, Texas, earned both the Best Investigative Report and the prestigious Carole Kneeland Award from the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

The investigative team's 2023 reporting on wrong-way drivers on Corpus Christi's Harbor Bridge prompted immediate traffic pattern changes that officials credit with preventing fatalities. This collaborative effort earned the station a second Carole Kneeland Award.

That same year, the team's extensive investigation into corruption at the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office—spanning more than 30 stories—led directly to criminal charges against both the Chief and Deputy Chief Medical Examiners. This work earned Clow and her colleagues nominations for both a Lone Star Emmy and Texas Broadcast News Award.

Advocacy and Leadership:

Beyond her investigative work, Clow serves on the Texas Association of Broadcasters Legislative Affairs Committee, where she has testified before state lawmakers on government transparency issues. The station's commitment to open government, demonstrated through team reporting, earned the 2023 Nancy Monson Spirit of FOI Award.

Clow holds a degree in photojournalism from Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

