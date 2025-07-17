Texas lawmakers to discuss Texas flooding disaster in special session

AUSTIN, TX — Texas lawmakers have a lot to discuss in the upcoming Legislative Special Session.

Lawmakers will return to Austin Monday to discuss the Central Texas flood disaster, among other items on Governor Greg Abbott's to-do list.

Those items for the Special Session include:



Flood Warning Systems

Flood Emergency Communications

Relief funding for Hill Country Floods

Natural Disaster preparation and recovery

Eliminate STAAR test

Cut property taxes

Protect children from THC

Protect unborn children

Ban taxpayer-funded lobbying

Protect human trafficking victims

Police personnel records

Protect women's spaces

Attorney General election powers

Redistricting

Title theft & deed fraud

Water project incentives

State Judicial Department

The Special Session comes on the heels of the continuing rescue and recovery efforts in Kerrville. An update as of this morning shows that 133 people were killed in the Texas Hill Country flooding, and 97 people are still missing.

If you want to help flood victims in that area, you can donate to the Scripps News Group's Relief Effort by texting 50155, or visiting this link and scan the QR code at the top.