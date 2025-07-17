Texas lawmakers to discuss Texas flooding disaster in special session

AUSTIN, TX — Texas lawmakers have a lot to discuss in the upcoming Legislative Special Session.
Lawmakers will return to Austin Monday to discuss the Central Texas flood disaster, among other items on Governor Greg Abbott's to-do list.
Those items for the Special Session include:
- Flood Warning Systems
- Flood Emergency Communications
- Relief funding for Hill Country Floods
- Natural Disaster preparation and recovery
- Eliminate STAAR test
- Cut property taxes
- Protect children from THC
- Protect unborn children
- Ban taxpayer-funded lobbying
- Protect human trafficking victims
- Police personnel records
- Protect women's spaces
- Attorney General election powers
- Redistricting
- Title theft & deed fraud
- Water project incentives
- State Judicial Department
The Special Session comes on the heels of the continuing rescue and recovery efforts in Kerrville. An update as of this morning shows that 133 people were killed in the Texas Hill Country flooding, and 97 people are still missing.
If you want to help flood victims in that area, you can donate to the Scripps News Group's Relief Effort by texting 50155, or visiting this link and scan the QR code at the top.