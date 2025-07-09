Outcry grows after deadly Texas flood: officials face questions over failed alert systems

As grief-stricken communities search for missing loved ones and rebuild from catastrophic flash floods, local and state leaders are facing growing scrutiny over a lack of warning systems that might have saved lives.

“We understand you have many questions,” one emergency official said during a press briefing. “But right now this team up here is focused on bringing people home.”

That answer wasn’t enough for reporters—and certainly not for the devastated residents of Kerr County, where children were swept away at camp, homes were destroyed, and families say they were blindsided.

A 2016 proposal to install flood sirens in the county was voted down. Just last month, a state bill—House Bill 13—that could have funded emergency alert systems in rural areas failed to pass.

“It’s 2025. We needed this 10 years ago,” one resident said. “We definitely need it now. If we had some kind of warning, we could’ve saved 80 more—how many lives?”

“Where is the accountability?” asked another resident. “We deserve more from our leadership.”

State Representative Wes Virdell, who represents Kerrville voted against the bill, defended his decision, arguing the funding oversight council included in the measure lacked transparency. But he now says he’s working to author new legislation that addresses those concerns more directly.

“Having something in a cabin that tells counselors, ‘Act now,’ that could make a difference,” Virdell said. “Right now, the number one goal is search and recovery. After that, we can sit down and talk about what needs to happen going forward.”

Virdell added that sirens probably wouldn't have helped because the camps are so spread out. He added, that a ping on a cell phone is also ineffective because cell service is spotty or non-existent in some areas.

As the search continues, for those still missing, the questions will only grow louder—from families demanding change, and from communities who say they were left without the tools they needed to stay safe.

