Local pit master organizes BBQ fundraiser for Kerrville flood victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Local pit master Pete Trevino is using his famous BBQ pit "Big Bertha" to help victims of the flooding in Kerrville. Trevino brought his renowned BBQ setup to the south side of Corpus Christi for a pulled pork sandwich cook-off aimed at raising funds and supplies for those affected.

The fundraiser has united five different local businesses in the effort to support flood victims.

"We could be in the same situation next week with a hurricane or something like that. So we need to look out for each other and take care of our own," said Raul Melendez, owner of Politics Bar and Grill off Staples Street.

Melendez has already delivered water to the affected area and joined this latest effort to send more supplies.

Once the last pulled pork sandwich is sold, the team will load supplies onto a 43-foot trailer donated by Hard Life Bait and Tackle. They plan to make the delivery tomorrow.

