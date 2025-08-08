Texas Rangers release names of 117 victims from July 4th Guadalupe River floods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rangers have released a formal list of people lost in the July 4th flood in Kerr County, revealing the names and ages of 117 people who died and two who remain missing.

Officials in Kerrville previously reported that 108 people — 71 adults and 37 children — were killed in connection with the deadly Fourth of July flood in Kerr County, with another nine victims found in neighboring Kendall County.

In a joint statement, Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said the names were not new to their community.

"They are family, friends and neighbors," they said.

The officials also expressed gratitude to first responders and those continuing to support recovery efforts.

The victims were identified as:

Carol Andrews, 65, Athens, Texas

Joyce Badon, 21, Beaumont, Texas

Mary Baker, 8, Beaumont, Texas

Linda Bason, 78, San Antonio, Texas

Anna Bellows, 8, Houston, Texas

Lila Bonner, 9, Austin, Texas

Robert Brake, 67, Abilene, Texas

Joni Brake, 66, Abilene, Texas

Elizabeth Bryan, 61, San Antonio, Texas

James Bryan, 62, San Antonio, Texas

John Burgess, 39, Liberty, Texas

Julia Burgess, 39, Liberty, Texas

James Burgess, 1, Liberty, Texas

V John Burgess, 5, Liberty, Texas

Ella Cahill, 21, Beaumont, Texas

Brian Carpenter, 36, Austin, Texas

Blake Carpenter, 3, Austin, Texas

Chloe Childress, 18, Houston, Texas

Martha Crawford, 61, Houston, Texas

Michelle Crossland, 50, Midland, Texas

Cody Crossland, 45, Midland, Texas

Molly Dewitt, 9, Houston, Texas

Lucy Dillon, 8, Houston, Texas

Ronald Duke, 80, Hunt, Texas

Richard Dunlap, 73, Andrews, Texas

Josephine Dunlap, 68, Andrews, Texas

Katheryn Eads, 52, Cibolo, Texas

Richard Eastland, 70, Austin, Texas

Steve Edwards, 72, San Angelo, Texas

Penny Ferguson, 76, Odessa, Texas

William Ferguson III, 82, Odessa, Texas

Katherine Ferruzzo, 19, Houston, Texas

Jayda Floyd, 22, Odessa, Texas

Miriam Frizzell, 72, Abilene, Texas

Ellen Getten, 9, Houston, Texas

Sally Graves, 91, Ingram, Texas

Hadley Hanna, 8, University Park, Texas

Blair Harber, 13, Dallas, Texas

William Harber, 76, Dallas, Texas

Charlene Harber, 74, Dallas, Texas

Brooke Harber, 11, Dallas, Texas

Josephine Hardin, 28, Weston, Florida

Alyson Hardin, 64, Weston, Florida

Aidan Heartfield, 22, Beaumont, Texas

Deana Hillock, 57, San Antonio, Texas

Virginia Hollis, 8, Bellville, Texas

Charlotte Huff, 55, Kerrville, Texas

Janie Hunt, 9, Dallas, Texas

William Huston, 61, Sherman, Texas

Al Iorio, 66, San Antonio, Texas

Mary Kate Jacobe, 8, Houston, Texas

Madelyn Jeffrey, 11, San Antonio, Texas

Penelope Jeffrey, 70, San Antonio, Texas

Emlyn Jeffrey, 70, San Antonio, Texas

Robert Kamin, 50, Humble, Texas

Melissa Kamin, 45, Humble, Texas

Dee Ann Knetsch, 66, Canyon Lake, Texas

Gary Knetsch, 60, Canyon Lake, Texas

Lainey Landry, 9, Houston, Texas

Rebecca Lawrence, 8, Dallas, Texas

Hanna Lawrence, 8, Dallas, Texas

Kellyanne Lytal, 8, San Antonio, Texas

Tianna Mabey, 66, Ovilla, Texas

Claire Manchaca, 21, Conroe, Texas

Sarah Marsh, 8, Birmingham, Alabama

Bailey Martin, 23, Odessa, Texas

Amanda Martin, 44, Odessa, Texas

Robert Martin, 46, Odessa, Texas

Linnie McCown, 8, Austin, Texas

Blakely McCrory, 8, Bellaire, Texas

Clayton Meadows, 29, Hamilton, Texas

Harley Moeller, 6, New Braunfels, Texas

Megan Moeller, 33, New Braunfels, Texas

Jake Moeller, 38, New Braunfels, Texas

Virginia Naylor, 8, Dallas, Texas

Jose Olvera, 70, Hunt, Texas

Alicia Olvera, 67, Hunt, Texas

Richard Pagard, 71, Kerrville, Texas

Clay Parisher, 1, Austin, Texas

Eloise Peck, 8, Dallas, Texas

Bradley Perry, 49, League City, Texas

Abby Pohl, 8, Austin, Texas

Cynthie Ragsdale, 68, Hunt, Texas

Joel Ramos, 43, Midland, Texas

Tasha Ramos, 48, Midland, Texas

Kyndall Ramos, 17, Midland, Texas

Tanya Ramsey, 46, Lewisville, Texas

Carlos Romero, 1, Kerrville, Texas

Leonardo Romero, 42, Kerrville, Texas

James Rushing, 64, Sulphur Springs, Texas

Cynthia Rushing, 53, Sulphur Springs, Texas

Julian Ryan, 27, Ingram, Texas

Ileana Santana, 66, Mobile, Alabama

Mila Santana, 5, Wichita Falls, Texas

Camille Santana, 38, Wichita Falls, Texas

Negron Sr Eddie Santana, 69, Mobile, Alabama

Mollie Schaffer, 76, Houston, Texas

Shon Scott, 53, Andrews, Texas

Margaret Sheedy, 8, Houston, Texas

Miranda Alvaro Sigala, 69, San Antonio, Texas

Renee Smajstrla, 8, Ingram, Texas

Michael Smith, 67, Dripping Springs, Texas

Pamela Smith, 64, Dripping Springs, Texas

Mary Stevens, 8, Austin, Texas

Greta Toranzo, 10, Houston, Texas

Natalia Venzor, 24, Kerrville, Texas

Roy Walker, 63, Hunt, Texas

Mark Walker, 51, Kentfield, California

John Walker, 14, Kentfield, California

Sara Walker, 50, Kentfield, California

Jeffrey Wilson, 55, Coldspring, Texas

Amber Wilson, 45, Coldspring, Texas

Shiloh Wilson, 12, Coldspring, Texas

Reece Zunker, 36, Kerrville, Texas

Holland Zunker, 3, Kerrville, Texas

Lyle Zunker, 7, Kerrville, Texas

Paula Zunker, 35, Kerrville, Texas

As of Aug. 8, officials confirm two people are still unaccounted for:

Jeffrey Ramsey, 63, Lewisville, Texas

Cecilia Steward, 8, Austin, Texas

