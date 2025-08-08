Texas Rangers release names of 117 victims from July 4th Guadalupe River floods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rangers have released a formal list of people lost in the July 4th flood in Kerr County, revealing the names and ages of 117 people who died and two who remain missing.
Officials in Kerrville previously reported that 108 people — 71 adults and 37 children — were killed in connection with the deadly Fourth of July flood in Kerr County, with another nine victims found in neighboring Kendall County.
In a joint statement, Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said the names were not new to their community.
"They are family, friends and neighbors," they said.
The officials also expressed gratitude to first responders and those continuing to support recovery efforts.
The victims were identified as:
Carol Andrews, 65, Athens, Texas
Joyce Badon, 21, Beaumont, Texas
Mary Baker, 8, Beaumont, Texas
Linda Bason, 78, San Antonio, Texas
Anna Bellows, 8, Houston, Texas
Lila Bonner, 9, Austin, Texas
Robert Brake, 67, Abilene, Texas
Joni Brake, 66, Abilene, Texas
Elizabeth Bryan, 61, San Antonio, Texas
James Bryan, 62, San Antonio, Texas
John Burgess, 39, Liberty, Texas
Julia Burgess, 39, Liberty, Texas
James Burgess, 1, Liberty, Texas
V John Burgess, 5, Liberty, Texas
Ella Cahill, 21, Beaumont, Texas
Brian Carpenter, 36, Austin, Texas
Blake Carpenter, 3, Austin, Texas
Chloe Childress, 18, Houston, Texas
Martha Crawford, 61, Houston, Texas
Michelle Crossland, 50, Midland, Texas
Cody Crossland, 45, Midland, Texas
Molly Dewitt, 9, Houston, Texas
Lucy Dillon, 8, Houston, Texas
Ronald Duke, 80, Hunt, Texas
Richard Dunlap, 73, Andrews, Texas
Josephine Dunlap, 68, Andrews, Texas
Katheryn Eads, 52, Cibolo, Texas
Richard Eastland, 70, Austin, Texas
Steve Edwards, 72, San Angelo, Texas
Penny Ferguson, 76, Odessa, Texas
William Ferguson III, 82, Odessa, Texas
Katherine Ferruzzo, 19, Houston, Texas
Jayda Floyd, 22, Odessa, Texas
Miriam Frizzell, 72, Abilene, Texas
Ellen Getten, 9, Houston, Texas
Sally Graves, 91, Ingram, Texas
Hadley Hanna, 8, University Park, Texas
Blair Harber, 13, Dallas, Texas
William Harber, 76, Dallas, Texas
Charlene Harber, 74, Dallas, Texas
Brooke Harber, 11, Dallas, Texas
Josephine Hardin, 28, Weston, Florida
Alyson Hardin, 64, Weston, Florida
Aidan Heartfield, 22, Beaumont, Texas
Deana Hillock, 57, San Antonio, Texas
Virginia Hollis, 8, Bellville, Texas
Charlotte Huff, 55, Kerrville, Texas
Janie Hunt, 9, Dallas, Texas
William Huston, 61, Sherman, Texas
Al Iorio, 66, San Antonio, Texas
Mary Kate Jacobe, 8, Houston, Texas
Madelyn Jeffrey, 11, San Antonio, Texas
Penelope Jeffrey, 70, San Antonio, Texas
Emlyn Jeffrey, 70, San Antonio, Texas
Robert Kamin, 50, Humble, Texas
Melissa Kamin, 45, Humble, Texas
Dee Ann Knetsch, 66, Canyon Lake, Texas
Gary Knetsch, 60, Canyon Lake, Texas
Lainey Landry, 9, Houston, Texas
Rebecca Lawrence, 8, Dallas, Texas
Hanna Lawrence, 8, Dallas, Texas
Kellyanne Lytal, 8, San Antonio, Texas
Tianna Mabey, 66, Ovilla, Texas
Claire Manchaca, 21, Conroe, Texas
Sarah Marsh, 8, Birmingham, Alabama
Bailey Martin, 23, Odessa, Texas
Amanda Martin, 44, Odessa, Texas
Robert Martin, 46, Odessa, Texas
Linnie McCown, 8, Austin, Texas
Blakely McCrory, 8, Bellaire, Texas
Clayton Meadows, 29, Hamilton, Texas
Harley Moeller, 6, New Braunfels, Texas
Megan Moeller, 33, New Braunfels, Texas
Jake Moeller, 38, New Braunfels, Texas
Virginia Naylor, 8, Dallas, Texas
Jose Olvera, 70, Hunt, Texas
Alicia Olvera, 67, Hunt, Texas
Richard Pagard, 71, Kerrville, Texas
Clay Parisher, 1, Austin, Texas
Eloise Peck, 8, Dallas, Texas
Bradley Perry, 49, League City, Texas
Abby Pohl, 8, Austin, Texas
Cynthie Ragsdale, 68, Hunt, Texas
Joel Ramos, 43, Midland, Texas
Tasha Ramos, 48, Midland, Texas
Kyndall Ramos, 17, Midland, Texas
Tanya Ramsey, 46, Lewisville, Texas
Carlos Romero, 1, Kerrville, Texas
Leonardo Romero, 42, Kerrville, Texas
James Rushing, 64, Sulphur Springs, Texas
Cynthia Rushing, 53, Sulphur Springs, Texas
Julian Ryan, 27, Ingram, Texas
Ileana Santana, 66, Mobile, Alabama
Mila Santana, 5, Wichita Falls, Texas
Camille Santana, 38, Wichita Falls, Texas
Negron Sr Eddie Santana, 69, Mobile, Alabama
Mollie Schaffer, 76, Houston, Texas
Shon Scott, 53, Andrews, Texas
Margaret Sheedy, 8, Houston, Texas
Miranda Alvaro Sigala, 69, San Antonio, Texas
Renee Smajstrla, 8, Ingram, Texas
Michael Smith, 67, Dripping Springs, Texas
Pamela Smith, 64, Dripping Springs, Texas
Mary Stevens, 8, Austin, Texas
Greta Toranzo, 10, Houston, Texas
Natalia Venzor, 24, Kerrville, Texas
Roy Walker, 63, Hunt, Texas
Mark Walker, 51, Kentfield, California
John Walker, 14, Kentfield, California
Sara Walker, 50, Kentfield, California
Jeffrey Wilson, 55, Coldspring, Texas
Amber Wilson, 45, Coldspring, Texas
Shiloh Wilson, 12, Coldspring, Texas
Reece Zunker, 36, Kerrville, Texas
Holland Zunker, 3, Kerrville, Texas
Lyle Zunker, 7, Kerrville, Texas
Paula Zunker, 35, Kerrville, Texas
As of Aug. 8, officials confirm two people are still unaccounted for:
Jeffrey Ramsey, 63, Lewisville, Texas
Cecilia Steward, 8, Austin, Texas
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.
Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!