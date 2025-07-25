Scripps Relief Fund distributes $110,000 to Texas organizations after flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Scripps Relief Fund has allocated $110,000 to five organizations helping communities recover from recent flooding in Texas.

The San Antonio Food Bank will receive $25,000 to support its efforts providing meals and emergency supplies to affected residents.

Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Centers has been granted $25,000 to assist with mental health services for those impacted by the disaster.

Another $25,000 will go to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country: Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to support local recovery initiatives.

Operation BBQ Relief, which provides hot meals to displaced residents and first responders will receive $10,000.

Austin Pets Alive will get $25,000 to help care for animals displaced or affected by the flooding.

