Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTexas NewsTexas Hill Country Flooding

Actions

Scripps Relief Fund distributes $110,000 to Texas organizations after flooding

ScrippsReliefFund.jpg
KRIS 6 News
ScrippsReliefFund.jpg
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Scripps Relief Fund has allocated $110,000 to five organizations helping communities recover from recent flooding in Texas.

The San Antonio Food Bank will receive $25,000 to support its efforts providing meals and emergency supplies to affected residents.

Scripps Relief Fund distributes $110,000 to Texas organizations after flooding

Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Centers has been granted $25,000 to assist with mental health services for those impacted by the disaster.

Another $25,000 will go to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country: Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to support local recovery initiatives.

Operation BBQ Relief, which provides hot meals to displaced residents and first responders will receive $10,000.

Austin Pets Alive will get $25,000 to help care for animals displaced or affected by the flooding.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast