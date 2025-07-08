Salvation Army of Kingsville headed to Kerrville to lend a helping hand

KINGSVILLE, Tx — The Salvation Army of Kingsville will be heading to Kerrville to lend a helping hand in their recovery efforts.

Salvation Army of Kingsville Director Steve Martinez says they will be leaving on Thursday and are willing to take anyone who wants to donate their time.

“As Salvation Army, we all work together,” said Martinez.

Martinez is asking those who want to volunteer to call ahead before Thursday so they can coordinate lodging for each volunteer.

If you can’t donate time, Martinez says you can donate items. He is asking for the community to donate cleaning supplies and yard tools to help with cleanup.

“We are partnering with them, and I know they have an abundance of items, but there is still an aftermath, and they're still going to need help with cleaning. So we are trying to get a lot of cleaning supplies and hygiene stuff so the families don't stress because it’s going to cost them quite a bit,” said Martinez.

He is asking the community not to bring clothes because there is already an abundance of clothes at the Kerrville location.

If you can’t donate time or items, you can donate money. You can donate to the Salvation Army of Kerrville directly online or drop off cash at the Kingsville location.

Another vetted organization local officials are directing people who want to donate – is The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country – which has the ‘Kerr County Flood Relief Fund’.

"This is a fund that raises money from the general donating public - then we make grants to local vetted organizations - aiding in the response, the recovery, and the rebuild of our community,” said Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

If you would like to volunteer with the Salvation Army of Kingsville – you are asked to call 956-292-5129.

