Church group plans Frio River camping trip despite recent flooding tragedy

Members of a Coastal Bend church are preparing for their annual camping trip to the Frio River, maintaining their plans despite the recent flooding tragedy in Central Texas.

"Many of our children here in the barrio - neighborhood - some will not have that kind of opportunity and we try our best to give them that opportunity to go have a good time at the Frio River," said Servando Torres Jr., pastor of Central Baptist Church in Kingsville.

Torres has been visiting the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey, Texas since he was eight years old. This year's trip is set to continue as planned even with the tragedy that struck the Hill Country earlier this month.

The pastor is in constant communication with the camp to ensure parents of the more than 30 children to attend that safety measures are in place.

"Whatever happens can happen here at home. It can happen anywhere," Torres said.

Torres says they are taking a National Weather Service radio and assures parents there are warning systems in place in case of an emergency.

"We would never put anyone at risk," he said.

Parents like Reyes Luna, who has two daughters signed up for the camp for the first time, are trusting the pastor's preparations.

"I know that Pastor Torres. He'll do everything to keep them safe - you know. And I know that God will be by their side," said Reyes Luna, father of two campers.

His daughter Nayely Luna, who will be attending the camp, shares her father's faith. "Even though the tragedy just happened, that happened. God is always with you," she said.

As Torres prepares to provide these children with what he calls a once-in-a-lifetime experience, he remains mindful of those affected by the recent disaster.

"We feel for them. We pray for them. And we think about what had happened," Torres said.

The dozens of counselors accompanying the group have reviewed safety plans and feel prepared to help keep everyone safe during their week-long trip.

