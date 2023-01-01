Melissa Trevino

Trevino recently joined the KRIS-TV crew as a Multimedia Journalist. Before her jump to television and digital media, Trevino was the managing editor of the Alice Echo – News Journal for nearly nine years. She is excited to be reporting in the community she was born and raised in.

Trevino has reported court cases, crimes, breaking news, education and community stories involving veterans, first responders and the hidden figure changing the world from behind the scenes. She recently won the 2023 Alice Echo – News Journal’s Best of the Best News Reporter.

The mother of two, Alejandra and Carlos, is a native of San Diego, Texas and a 2002 graduate of San Diego High School. She continued her education at Coastal Bend College and Texas A&M University – Kingsville. She earned her bachelor’s in communications – Journalism. Education is a priority in Trevino’s life and stresses the importance to her children as well as her nieces/nephews.

Trevino describes herself as a homebody with a love for her family, friends. She has a strong Christian faith and believes in service above self. She is a member of several civic organizations including Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity, Crime Stoppers of South Texas, San Diego Rotary Club, the Alzheimer’s Association in Alice and the Alice Black History Delegation.