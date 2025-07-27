San Diego school district boosts new teacher pay, improves retention

San Diego Independent School District is putting more money in the paychecks of new teachers, a move that's helping both educators and the district itself.

First-year teacher Laryssa Salinas, who will teach 8th grade reading language arts at Bernanda Jaime Junior High, said the pay increase will make a significant difference for her family.

"It's going to help us tremendously. I have - like you said - I have two kids - little ones. Day care, day care costs, my youngest is still in diapers," Salinas said.

With rising costs of everyday necessities, Salinas said the additional income is crucial.

"Things are expensive. Groceries are expensive so any little bit really, really does help," Salinas said. "You know all of that adds up. It's expensive. My older son is starting school. So, we're getting him ready for school. A lot of expenses. I know that this raise will truly help my family."

Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Pena said salary issues have contributed to teacher turnover in the past, but this year marks a significant improvement in retention.

Two years ago, the district hired 25 new teachers. Last year, that number dropped to 14. This year, Dr. Pena only needed to hire six new teachers.

"When I was a teacher my first salary was $28 thousand dollars. And it was like a dream. Because I was a work study going to college and making $250 a month," Pena said.

The superintendent notes that competitive compensation is essential for attracting and keeping quality educators.

"All teachers are looking into and shopping around on how much they pay," Pena said. "Everybody has to pay bills. Everybody has to get groceries. So, they're always looking to see what district is paying better."

Dr. Pena believes the district's salary structure is a major factor in their improved hiring success, along with additional benefits like bonuses and discounted daycare for teachers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

