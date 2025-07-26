Free back to school health fair helps families save on supplies

Parents lined up around the gym at Miller High School for a free back-to-school health fair organized by LEAD First Saturday, July 26 at Roy Miller High School. The event provided families with medical assistance and basic school supplies as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Valerie Koepp, who has three boys attending Corpus Christi Independent School District this year, was among the parents taking advantage of the opportunity.

"I know most parents really can't afford it because prices have really gone up lately. This is one really great way that the community is giving back to us," Koepp said.

For families like Koepp's, with children ranging from pre-K to high school, these events can mean saving hundreds of dollars on school supplies. Koepp estimates she'll save about $500 for her three boys.

Koepp says CCISD students return to school on August 11.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!