Nueces County Sheriff's Office identifies man in fatal shooting at Agua Dulce park

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation at Bobby Ray &amp; Opal A. Younts Park after a body was discovered Thursday before noon.
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a park bathroom in Agua Dulce as 23-year-old Andres Canas.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office reported that Canas' body was discovered Thursday, July 10th, around noon at Bobby Ray and Opal A. Younts Park, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and forensic teams.

According to Roland Martinez with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Canes had a gunshot wound to the head.

Nueces County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Natalie Williams says there are "persons of interest" in this case.

No details about the suspects or motive in this case have been released.

No suspects have been apprehended at this time.

Williams says investigators continue to work the case as a homicide, and authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at 361-289-4200.

