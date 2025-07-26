Alice organization helps students step into new school year with free shoes

Hundreds of parents in Alice brought their children to a local shoe store Friday, July 25th, to help start the new school year on the right foot, thanks to vouchers provided by Mi Casa Home Health and St. Frances.

The organizations gave out vouchers to hundreds of students from the Alice and San Diego neighborhoods to help them buy a new pair of shoes, providing financial relief for many families preparing for back-to-school expenses.

"Paying for four different pairs of shoes or multiple shoes for each kid is a lot. So, taking a load off with one pair of shoes for two kids? I'll take it," Savannah Lopez said.

Lopez, a single mom who brought her daughters to the event, saved about $100. But she says the benefit goes beyond financial savings.

"You'd be surprised what a new pair of shoes does for a kid with their self-esteem and confidence," Lopez said.

Shane Ramos, a 9th grader at Alice High School, was among the students who received help. He already had a new pair of shoes for school but needed another pair for athletics. Ramos said he often goes through two or three pairs of shoes a year, which becomes expensive for his grandmother.

"Honestly, I don't believe it. I don't," Ramos said. "It just grows so fast. I don't know. It's crazy."

Ramos explained that the event helps his grandmother keep more of her money, which is important to him.

"She can use it. I think she can use it for her because she does a lot for me," Ramos said. "She does a lot for herself. But, she puts us before her."

Blana Castillo-Garcia, owner of Mi Casa Home Health, organized the event. She hopes this makes a difference for struggling families.

"The younger youth can realize someone from the west side is able to conquer that. You know what I mean?" Castillo-Garcia said.

Over the last five years, donors have contributed nearly $100,000 for the annual shoe event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

