Stefanie Lauber

Stefanie joined the KRIS 6 Weather Team in January 2021. She comes to Texas from Florida where she was a meteorologist for the MyRadar Weather App and previously WCJB-TV20. Stefanie is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (B.S.) and Mississippi State University (M.S.) with degrees in Meteorology.

Like many meteorologists, Stef’s passion for weather began early in her childhood. Born in New England, Stefanie grew up in sunny South Florida the daughter of permanent snowbirds. By age eight, hurricanes and an ironic fear of thunderstorms lead Stefanie to pursue a career in Meteorology.

