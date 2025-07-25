A welcome break from the heat, tropical downpours arrive Friday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temps backing down
- Increasing rain chances for Friday night
- Tracking the Tropics
Thursday was the hottest day of the week and the hottest day of 2025 so far. Corpus Christi hasn't reached 99ºF since August 31, 2024.
'Feels like' temps will improve as temperatures drop on account of rain in the forecast. High temperatures on Friday will be about 5 degrees cooler, providing some much-needed relief from the heat.
I've got a better idea of the rain situation. Looks like our neighborhoods closest to the Gulf will see the most rainfall. In fact, the highest totals around an inch now, with a little more for inland neighborhoods, too.
The same group of disorganized thunderstorms moving across the Gulf is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The NHC is still giving this disturbance a low chance of development before it reaches the Texas Coast, but that could change as conditions look to be more favorable closer to Texas. Keep an eye on the forecast as any potential development could change how much rain you can expect in your neighborhood! More details pending as we continue to track this area of interest.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Fri-YAY: Sun/cloud mix, afternoon t-storms
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Fri-YAY night: Mostly cloudy, scattered t-storms
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Have a good evening!