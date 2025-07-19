Expect a moderate to major heat risk this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rising heat risk
- Low rip current risk
- No significant rainfall expected
Temps continue to be a few degrees above normal as we head into next week. 'Feels like' temps will range from 100-105ºF across the entire Coastal Bend. Actual temperatures will range from the upper 80s along the coast to the low 100s inland. Moderate to major risk (level 2 and 3 out of 4) is forecast to get worse over the weekend. Please check in on kids, pets, and older folks. Stay hydrated and mind the beach flags if you have plans to visit the beach this weekend!
No significant rainfall is expected over the next few days. Another plume of Saharan dust is expected to arrive next week. The dry air that carries the dust about a mile above our heads will lower humidity enough to allow the afternoon high temps to get even hotter.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Saturday: HOT, a few clouds
Temperature:: High 96ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, muggy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a wonderful weekend!