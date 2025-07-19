Expect a moderate to major heat risk this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!

Rising heat risk

Low rip current risk

No significant rainfall expected

Temps continue to be a few degrees above normal as we head into next week. 'Feels like' temps will range from 100-105ºF across the entire Coastal Bend. Actual temperatures will range from the upper 80s along the coast to the low 100s inland. Moderate to major risk (level 2 and 3 out of 4) is forecast to get worse over the weekend. Please check in on kids, pets, and older folks. Stay hydrated and mind the beach flags if you have plans to visit the beach this weekend!

KRIS 6 Weather Beach Forecast 7-19-2025

No significant rainfall is expected over the next few days. Another plume of Saharan dust is expected to arrive next week. The dry air that carries the dust about a mile above our heads will lower humidity enough to allow the afternoon high temps to get even hotter.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Saturday: HOT, a few clouds

Temperature:: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, muggy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!