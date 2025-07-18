FEELING HOTTER: As Saharan dust exits, humidity becomes more oppressive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



No significant rainfall in the forecast

Increasing heat risk with temps on the rise

Tracking Invest 93L

It's getting hotter! Temperatures will continue to be a few degrees above normal as we head into next week. The humidity will make the middle 90s feel even hotter, with heat index values or 'feels like' temps ranging from 100-105ºF. Breezy conditions will persist into the weekend, which make help provide relief during the hot afternoons.

No significant rainfall is expected over the next few days. Combined capacity at our western reservoirs sits at just 15% which is a decrease over the month. Heavy rainfall in the upper extent of the watershed will not significantly improve these numbers, but does help to chip away at drought.

KRIS 6 Weather Lake Levels Today vs Month ago as of 7-17-25

In the tropics, Invest 93L is looking less likely to develop. High pressure "upstairs" in the upper-levels of the atmosphere will steer this group of disorganized thunderstorms along the northern Gulf Coast over the next week. Regardless of development, Invest 93L will be a big rainmaker for the Central U.S. This system is not a threat to the Coastal Bend. Still, whenever something is brewing in the Gulf, it tends to shake up the seas. Mind the beach flags if you have plans to be coastal this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, pleasant

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Fri-YAY: Sun/cloud mix, humid

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!